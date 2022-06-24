The bamboo bike behind Indonesian President and Australian PM's bromance - see pics

As Indonesian President Joko Widodo led Anthony Albanese around the lush gardens of a presidential palace south of Jakarta earlier this month, he presented the new Australian prime minister with an unusual gift: a bamboo bike.

Bicycle diplomacy

The night before, designer Singgih Susilo Kartono learned it would be the Spedagi model he crafts in a small village on the island of Java that the leaders would ride side-by-side in a unique moment of bicycle diplomacy.

The 54-year-old designer told AFP the diplomatic gesture was a "special, magical moment" for him after years spent working on the bike.

(Photograph:AFP)