/Indonesia in chaos as anti-govt protest intensifies: President cancels China visit, protesters loot minister’s house - What's happening

Indonesia is facing escalating unrest as anti-government protests intensify nationwide. Demonstrators have clashed with security forces, set vehicles ablaze, and looted the residence of the Finance Minister. A police building was also reportedly set on fire. In response to the growing chaos, President-elect Prabowo Subianto cancelled his planned visit to China. The unrest, fueled by political dissatisfaction and economic concerns, has disrupted public order, prompting TikTok to halt its live feed in Indonesia. Authorities are on high alert as tensions continue to rise