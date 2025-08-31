/Indonesia in chaos as anti-govt protest intensifies: President cancels China visit, protesters loot minister’s house - What's happening

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto cancelled his China trip amid nationwide protests over proposed new housing allowance for parliament members. Demonstrators looted the Finance Minister’s house. The unrest reflects growing public dissatisfaction over political and economic issues.
Indonesia is facing escalating unrest as anti-government protests intensify nationwide. Demonstrators have clashed with security forces, set vehicles ablaze, and looted the residence of the Finance Minister. A police building was also reportedly set on fire. In response to the growing chaos, President-elect Prabowo Subianto cancelled his planned visit to China. The unrest, fueled by political dissatisfaction and economic concerns, has disrupted public order, prompting TikTok to halt its live feed in Indonesia. Authorities are on high alert as tensions continue to rise
Anti-government protests are taking place in Indonesia, with angry protesters resorting to arson attacks. The protests intensified after the killing of a motorcycle taxi driver who was hit by a police vehicle during a demonstration in the capital, Jakarta
Anti-government protests were triggered in Indonesia after reports revealed that 580 parliamentarians receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,000) in addition to their salaries. The allowance is almost 10 times the Jakarta minimum wage and about 20 times the monthly minimum wage in poor areas of the country. This in a country that faces massive cost-of-living issues
The protesters clashed with police and set fire to a five-storey building near the police compound. Prabowo Subianto's government is facing a major test after one year in power. Despite torrential rains, dramatic visuals from the streets of Jakarta showed protesters clashing with security forces.
On Sunday (Aug 31), protesters entered Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati’s residence and looted belongings, including chairs and paintings. They also raided the homes of three members of parliament.
Earlier, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto urged for peace and asked protesters to maintain calm and trust his government. However, three people were reportedly killed in the clashes
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that ongoing protests in the country are close to "treason and terrorism." In a speech in Jakarta, he said, “The rights to peaceful assembly should be respected and protected.”