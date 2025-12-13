/Indonesia floods: Death toll crosses 1,000 as rescue, relief operations continue

Devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia’s Sumatra have killed over 1,000 people, with more than 200 still missing as rescue and relief operations continue. Authorities say the situation is improving, but massive destruction and rebuilding costs of up to $3.1 billion.
The death toll in devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia has crossed 1,000, rescuers said on Saturday (Dec 13), as relief efforts continue in the South Asian nation. The final toll is expected to rise as more than 200 still remain missing as per the disaster agency.
According to the latest data from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, 1,003 people have been killed, while more than 5,400 have been injured following the disaster, which has hit the northwestern island of Sumatra over the past fortnight.
More than 100,000 homes and structures were destroyed after a rare and powerful cyclone formed over the Malacca Strait, bringing heavy rainfall and triggering landslides in parts of Southeast Asian countries. Severe weather conditions also hit Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, killing about 2,000 in total.
Sumatra was hit by deadly torrential rains earlier this month, with Aceh Tamiang being one of the hardest hit, forcing about 1.2 million people to evacuate and move to temporary shelters. Meanwhile, flood victims have expressed frustration with the authorities about the pace of relief efforts.
President Prabowo Subianto said on Saturday that the situation has improved as several areas, which were earlier cut off, are now accessible. “Here and there, due to natural and physical conditions, there have been slight delays, but I checked all the evacuation sites: their conditions are good, services for them are adequate, and food supplies are sufficient,” he said.
As per estimates, the cost of rebuilding in the region following the disaster could reach up to $3.1 billion. So far, the Indonesian government has dismissed suggestions to seek international assistance.