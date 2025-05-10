Indo-Pak War: How Indian forces are keeping our cities safe from Pakistani missiles

India’s sky defence
In today’s high-risk days, Indian cities are protected by cutting-edge defence systems. From missiles to drones, Indian forces have built strong layers of shield to intercept threats. Here's how India is keeping its skies and citizens safe amid Pakistan's constant threat.
S-400 Triumf
India’s S-400 air defence system, deployed near major cities, can detect threats from 600 km and intercept them within 400 km. This Russian-made system can neutralise enemy missiles, drones and fighter jets long before they reach Indian airspace.
Akash missiles
The indigenous Akash missile system protects the skies within a 50 km radius. Capable of engaging multiple targets jets, helicopters, and drones it forms a key part of India’s defence net, especially around high-value zones like Delhi and Mumbai.
BMD system
India’s Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system adds another layer of safety. PAD intercepts missiles at high altitudes and AAD takes them down closer to the ground. This two-tier defence can destroy enemy missiles before they strike any city.
Short-range SAMAR missile
Short-range SAMAR missile units can destroy low-flying cruise missiles and enemy drones within 12 km. Combined with India’s Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), they stop threats that manage to get too close for comfort.
24x7 surveillance and quick action
Indian skies are constantly scanned by radar stations and patrol drones. In case of any threat, quick-reaction teams and air command units are ready to respond in seconds ensuring cities stay one step ahead of any surprise attack.
Indian military forces
Indian military forces work hand in hand with civil authorities during tense situations. From airspace restrictions to public safety drills, every move is planned. India's urban defence is smart, layered and always on high alert.