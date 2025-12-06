/IndiGo’s flight chaos: Will the government remove CEO Pieter Elbers?

Government sources have indicated an unprecedented crackdown on IndiGo is in the works following mass flight cancellations. The Ministry of Civil Aviation summoned IndiGo officials for discussions about the crisis. Sources revealed Centre is considering seeking removal of CEO Pieter Elbers over mishandling of new pilot rest hour rules. A substantial financial penalty is also being weighed against the airline. Flight reductions may be imposed as part of regulatory action. Aviation ministry is preparing to brief Prime Minister's Office on the situation.