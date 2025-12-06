/IndiGo’s flight chaos: Why IndiGo continues to sell tickets amid flight cancellations

IndiGo continues selling tickets because 2,200-flight network only partially disrupted - specific routes, airports affected differently. FDTL rules forced pilot rest, Airbus software issue cascaded cancellations. DGCA modified rules Dec 5. Airline seeks Feb 10 for normalisation.
IndiGo normally operates over 2,200 domestic and international flights daily across its network. The current disruptions have affected specific routes, airports, and particular dates, not the entire system. Friday witnessed the worst day with over 1,000 cancellations, but subsequent days showed gradual improvement. Not all routes experienced identical disruptions; many corridors remained operational with reduced frequency. Ticket sales continue because the airline has not suspended its full network operations. Selective cancellations rather than complete network shutdown justify keeping booking open.
Delhi airport saw all domestic departures grounded on December 5, causing maximum inconvenience. Mumbai and Bengaluru airports reported high disruption levels but maintained some flight operations. Other airports experienced lower cancellation percentages allowing continued ticket sales. The disruptions were not uniform; some routes saw minimal impact while others faced near-complete cancellations. Timing of cancellations varied - some flights scheduled late December remained operational. This segmented disruption pattern allows IndiGo to continue selling for serviceable routes and dates.
IndiGo's business model relies on maximizing seat sales across operational network segments. Stopping ticket sales entirely would dramatically reduce revenue during recovery period. Airlines typically suspend bookings only when operations reduce to critical levels requiring near-complete shutdown. Partial operations allow continued revenue generation even during crisis. IndiGo's decision reflects standard airline practice during operational disruptions. Financial survival depends on maintaining revenue streams from serviceable routes.
New Flight Duty Time Limitation rules implemented in November 2025 force stricter pilot rest requirements. These regulations prevent pilot fatigue by limiting duty hours and mandating longer weekly rest. IndiGo increased winter flight schedule on October 26, just before new rules took effect. The airline underestimated pilot availability needed under new regulations. Large pilot numbers entered mandatory rest simultaneously, removing flight capacity abruptly. This regulatory change, not voluntary decisions, triggered capacity reductions.
An Airbus A320 software advisory caused weekend delays across IndiGo's fleet. Flights delayed past midnight couldn't operate under new FDTL restrictions effective next day. This cascade effect multiplied cancellations exponentially as aircraft and crews became misaligned. One day's delays created multi-day operational chaos through compounding schedule failures. Software issue combined with new regulations created perfect storm of disruptions. Technical glitches amplified regulatory impacts creating unprecedented disruption scale.
DGCA withdrew the strictest FDTL provision on December 5 allowing leave substitution for weekly rest. Previously, rules prohibited any leave substitution, forcing mandatory full rest weeks. This modification provides airlines breathing room for crew rescheduling. IndiGo can now re-roster pilots more efficiently without strict weekly rest blockades. DGCA approved change after receiving multiple airline requests and representations. Modified rules took effect immediately starting December 5, beginning recovery process.
IndiGo has requested until February 10, 2026, to fully stabilise operations and restore normal schedule. The airline is cutting flight frequency over coming weeks to manage crew availability. Gradual capacity reduction allows re-rostering pilots and equipment repositioning. IndiGo advises passengers to check flight status before travelling and carry essential supplies. Passengers should book flexible or refundable tickets during this disruption period. Carrying 118 million passengers annually, IndiGo faces reality that high-frequency expansion requires proportional staff increase under new fatigue rules.