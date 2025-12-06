/IndiGo’s flight chaos: Why IndiGo continues to sell tickets amid flight cancellations

IndiGo normally operates over 2,200 domestic and international flights daily across its network. The current disruptions have affected specific routes, airports, and particular dates, not the entire system. Friday witnessed the worst day with over 1,000 cancellations, but subsequent days showed gradual improvement. Not all routes experienced identical disruptions; many corridors remained operational with reduced frequency. Ticket sales continue because the airline has not suspended its full network operations. Selective cancellations rather than complete network shutdown justify keeping booking open.