/IndiGo’s flight chaos: Who is the CEO of the airlines and what is his net worth?

Pieter Elbers launched his aviation career with KLM on January 1, 1992, as supervisor of aircraft loading at Schiphol hub. He held multiple managerial positions across six years in Netherlands and abroad. His international postings included General Manager roles in Japan, Greece, and Italy. After returning to Netherlands, he became Senior Vice President Network & Alliances. In 2011, Elbers joined KLM board of managing directors as Chief Operating Officer. He served as Chief Operating Officer for three years and nine months before promotion.