/IndiGo’s flight chaos: What went wrong and what it means for passengers

The root cause of the disruption is traced to recently enforced regulations limiting crew working hours, including stricter rest requirements and night-flying restrictions. IndiGo said the new rules dramatically shrank available crew, disrupting its ability to staff flights.
Over the past several days, passengers across India have faced significant disruption as IndiGo cancelled or delayed hundreds of flights. Major hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Pune were among the worst-hit.
Besides crew shortages, the airline cited technical issues, winter-season scheduling changes, airport/airspace congestion, and in some cases, weather-related delays. These factors compounded to create widespread disruption beyond crew availability alone.
With flights scrapped or delayed at short notice, many passengers were stranded, missing connections, important appointments, or being forced into alternate travel plans. Reports also indicate that air-fares surged on many routes due to reduced seat availability and sudden demand.
The national aviation regulator has called the airline for a detailed explanation and asked for a concrete mitigation plan. The probe seeks to understand the exact causes and ensure compliance with safety and duty regulations while minimising passenger disruption.
IndiGo has issued an apology and pledged to restore stable operations, but has warned that disruptions may continue for several weeks, possibly up to early 2026, while it adjusts crew scheduling, flight rosters, and recovers from the backlog.
Travellers are advised to regularly check flight status via official airline or airport channels before leaving for the airport, allow extra time for delays, and have alternate plans ready. Given fare volatility, booking early or choosing alternate carriers may be safer until the disruption stabilises.