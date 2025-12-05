/IndiGo’s flight chaos: What’s causing sudden airfare hikes on Delhi–Mumbai route

December marks the start of a major travel season in India: business travel, holiday movement and family trips all surge. With overall airline capacity squeezed by IndiGo’s cancellations, this peak demand further pushed up fares on routes such as Delhi–Mumbai.
Over the past few days IndiGo has cancelled hundreds of flights nationwide, including many on high-traffic routes such as Delhi–Mumbai. As a result, thousands of stranded passengers rushed to book seats on other flights or different airlines, creating a surge in demand on remaining seats, which caused prices to shoot up quickly.
With IndiGo’s disruptions reducing available seats, competing airlines have increased fares sharply to capitalise on the sudden shortage. On some days, economy ticket prices for Delhi–Mumbai reportedly jumped from typical Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000 to as high as Rs 26,000–Rs 50,000 for last-minute bookings. This price hike reflects a classic supply–demand imbalance: few seats available, many passengers need immediate alternatives.
The root of the problem lies in the enforcement of stricter crew duty-time regulations (Flight Duty Time Limitation — FDTL) effective since 1 November 2025. These norms reduced allowable flight hours for pilots and crew and increased mandatory rest periods. IndiGo reportedly failed to ramp up its pilot and crew roster in time to meet these new requirements, leading to widespread cancellations, especially on busy trunk routes like Delhi–Mumbai.
Compounding the crew shortage, the airline faced technical issues with its A320 fleet, including a recent software patch that disrupted scheduling systems and aircraft rotation planning. Combined with adverse weather, winter-season scheduling pressures and heavy winter-traffic at major airports, these operational troubles created cascading delays, locking up aircraft and crew and frustrating recovery efforts.
The regulator DGCA has intervened, asking IndiGo to submit a detailed recovery plan, manage crew rostering, and ensure compliance with safety and duty norms. IndiGo itself has projected that full restoration may take until 10 February 2026, a sign that travellers may continue to see volatility in fares and flight availability for some time.