/IndiGo’s flight chaos: How Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru became the worst hit

Hyderabad airport recorded 66 IndiGo cancellations, making it fourth worst-affected city. Pune experienced around 40 flight cancellations despite being secondary hub. Ahmedabad reported 59 planned cancellations with 35 departures and 24 arrivals. Secondary cities showed worse proportional impact as they lack backup airlines. Passengers from tier-2 cities faced maximum financial and logistical burden. Limited rebooking options meant many passengers could not complete intended journeys.