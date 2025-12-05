The IndiGo app is sending push alerts about last-minute disruptions. Passengers who already have a booking will receive notifications if their flight is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled. This is currently the fastest way to receive updates directly from the airline.
Travellers should first use IndiGo’s official Flight Status tool, available on the airline’s website and mobile app. Passengers can enter their PNR, route, or flight number to see real-time updates on delays, cancellations, gate changes or rescheduled departures.
Major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are updating their websites and X (Twitter) handles with lists of delayed and cancelled flights. These posts give broader context if disruptions are widespread across the network.
Platforms like Flightradar24, FlightAware and Ixigo can show whether your aircraft has departed, is delayed at another airport, or hasn’t taken off yet. While not as authoritative as the airline’s system, they help passengers verify movement across the network.
Customer-care lines are experiencing heavy traffic due to the volume of disruptions. IndiGo has advised passengers to rely on digital tools first. Calls should be used mainly for refunds, rebooking support, or special-assistance queries.
The DGCA has been issuing public updates during the ongoing disruption, including summaries of total delays and cancellations. Passengers can cross-check information if they suspect systemic issues affecting multiple airlines or routes.
Given the likelihood of cascading delays, passengers should reach the airport earlier than usual, especially on busy metro routes. If a flight is cancelled at short notice, having alternate travel options or buffer time helps reduce inconvenience.