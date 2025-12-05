LOGIN
IndiGo’s flight chaos: How can passengers check if their flight is affected?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 14:40 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 14:45 IST

1. Check the IndiGo Flight Status Page (Most Reliable Source)
1. Check the IndiGo Flight Status Page (Most Reliable Source)

Travellers should first use IndiGo’s official Flight Status tool, available on the airline’s website and mobile app. Passengers can enter their PNR, route, or flight number to see real-time updates on delays, cancellations, gate changes or rescheduled departures.

2. Use the IndiGo Mobile App for Instant Notifications
2. Use the IndiGo Mobile App for Instant Notifications

The IndiGo app is sending push alerts about last-minute disruptions. Passengers who already have a booking will receive notifications if their flight is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled. This is currently the fastest way to receive updates directly from the airline.

3. Check Airport Websites and Social Media Announcements
3. Check Airport Websites and Social Media Announcements

Major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are updating their websites and X (Twitter) handles with lists of delayed and cancelled flights. These posts give broader context if disruptions are widespread across the network.

4. Track Flights Using Third-Party Tools (Backup Option)
4. Track Flights Using Third-Party Tools (Backup Option)

Platforms like Flightradar24, FlightAware and Ixigo can show whether your aircraft has departed, is delayed at another airport, or hasn’t taken off yet. While not as authoritative as the airline’s system, they help passengers verify movement across the network.

5. Call IndiGo Customer Support Only if Necessary
5. Call IndiGo Customer Support Only if Necessary

Customer-care lines are experiencing heavy traffic due to the volume of disruptions. IndiGo has advised passengers to rely on digital tools first. Calls should be used mainly for refunds, rebooking support, or special-assistance queries.

6. Monitor DGCA and Ministry Announcements
6. Monitor DGCA and Ministry Announcements

The DGCA has been issuing public updates during the ongoing disruption, including summaries of total delays and cancellations. Passengers can cross-check information if they suspect systemic issues affecting multiple airlines or routes.

7. Arrive Early at the Airport and Carry Alternate Plans
7. Arrive Early at the Airport and Carry Alternate Plans

Given the likelihood of cascading delays, passengers should reach the airport earlier than usual, especially on busy metro routes. If a flight is cancelled at short notice, having alternate travel options or buffer time helps reduce inconvenience.

