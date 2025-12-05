LOGIN
IndiGo flight chaos: When are normal operations expected to resume?

Published: Dec 05, 2025, 15:20 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 16:04 IST

IndiGo has begun fast-tracking the recruitment and training of pilots and crew to expand capacity under the new duty-time regulations. Training cycles, however, take weeks, meaning short-term cancellations may continue until staffing stabilises.

1. What triggered the disruption
1 / 7

1. What triggered the disruption

The immediate cause was the enforcement of the DGCA’s revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules from 1 November 2025. The update tightened maximum duty hours and increased mandatory rest for flight crews, reducing the number of legally rosterable pilots overnight and upsetting IndiGo’s planned rosters.

2. How badly the schedule was affected
2 / 7

2. How badly the schedule was affected

The airline cancelled hundreds of flights across several days, especially on busy trunk routes. Those cancellations created cascading delays and left many aircraft out of rotation temporarily. Official sources and major outlets describe the impact as widespread.

3. IndiGo’s immediate response to the crisis
3 / 7

3. IndiGo’s immediate response to the crisis

IndiGo acknowledged the shortfall and told regulators it was reworking rosters, fast-tracking pilot hiring and training, and offering passengers Plan-B options (re-booking or full refund). The airline has also sought temporary regulatory flexibility to speed recovery while meeting safety obligations.

4. What the airline formally requested from the regulator
4 / 7

4. What the airline formally requested from the regulator

IndiGo has asked the DGCA for short-term relief from specific provisions — mainly the expanded definition of “night duty” and some tightened rest-period constraints, to stabilise operations while it scales up crew numbers. This request is a plea for temporary flexibility, not a request to scrap safety rules.

5. DGCA’s role and current stance
5 / 7

5. DGCA’s role and current stance

The DGCA has received IndiGo’s request and is reviewing it. The regulator has emphasised safety and international fatigue standards; as of now it has not publicly approved blanket exemptions. Any decision must balance operational relief with crew-fatigue safeguards.

6. IndiGo’s recovery timeline (official projection)
6 / 7

6. IndiGo’s recovery timeline (official projection)

IndiGo told authorities that full operational normalcy is not immediate and that remedial actions will take time. Public projections from the airline indicate a phased recovery, with stable operations expected only after weeks of roster adjustments and recruitment, the airline has communicated a target broadly in early 2026 for full normality, depending on approvals and hiring pace.

7. What passengers should expect until then
7 / 7

7. What passengers should expect until then

  • Ongoing rolling cancellations and sporadic delays remain possible.
  • Passengers should check flight status frequently via IndiGo’s app/website and airport feeds.
  • If your IndiGo flight is cancelled, you are entitled to re-booking or a full refund.
  • Consider flexible dates, alternative carriers, or early bookings to avoid surge fares on routes such as Delhi–Mumbai.

