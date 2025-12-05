/IndiGo flight chaos: When are normal operations expected to resume?

IndiGo has begun fast-tracking the recruitment and training of pilots and crew to expand capacity under the new duty-time regulations. Training cycles, however, take weeks, meaning short-term cancellations may continue until staffing stabilises.
The immediate cause was the enforcement of the DGCA’s revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules from 1 November 2025. The update tightened maximum duty hours and increased mandatory rest for flight crews, reducing the number of legally rosterable pilots overnight and upsetting IndiGo’s planned rosters.
The airline cancelled hundreds of flights across several days, especially on busy trunk routes. Those cancellations created cascading delays and left many aircraft out of rotation temporarily. Official sources and major outlets describe the impact as widespread.
IndiGo acknowledged the shortfall and told regulators it was reworking rosters, fast-tracking pilot hiring and training, and offering passengers Plan-B options (re-booking or full refund). The airline has also sought temporary regulatory flexibility to speed recovery while meeting safety obligations.
IndiGo has asked the DGCA for short-term relief from specific provisions — mainly the expanded definition of “night duty” and some tightened rest-period constraints, to stabilise operations while it scales up crew numbers. This request is a plea for temporary flexibility, not a request to scrap safety rules.
The DGCA has received IndiGo’s request and is reviewing it. The regulator has emphasised safety and international fatigue standards; as of now it has not publicly approved blanket exemptions. Any decision must balance operational relief with crew-fatigue safeguards.
IndiGo told authorities that full operational normalcy is not immediate and that remedial actions will take time. Public projections from the airline indicate a phased recovery, with stable operations expected only after weeks of roster adjustments and recruitment, the airline has communicated a target broadly in early 2026 for full normality, depending on approvals and hiring pace.