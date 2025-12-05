/IndiGo flight chaos: Can passengers reschedule instead of taking a refund?

If the cancellation or disruption is due to IndiGo (not passenger-initiated), re-booking under Plan B comes without any fee or extra charges, essentially equivalent to refund in terms of cost. The fare and taxes are carried over.
When IndiGo cancels a flight or materially changes schedule (delay or major time shift), passengers are eligible under the airline’s “Plan B” policy to choose between a full refund or a free re-booking on the next available flight. This gives passengers the flexibility to reschedule instead of simply asking for a refund.
To reschedule, passengers should use IndiGo’s official booking management tools, website or mobile app or contact customer-service desks. This ensures the rebooking request is logged with correct PNR and helps the airline manage seat allocation efficiently.
If the cancellation or disruption is due to IndiGo (not passenger-initiated), re-booking under Plan B comes without any fee or extra charges, essentially equivalent to refund in terms of cost. The fare and taxes are carried over.
Given the current high demand and widespread disruption, re-booking may be tricky — especially on busy routes (like Delhi–Mumbai, Bengaluru–Delhi). Many passengers report that alternate seats get booked fast. So while rescheduling is allowed, securing a seat depends on availability and early action.
Because of uncertain schedules, weather, winter-season air-traffic, and ongoing delays, re-booking might still carry a risk of further delays or cancellations. In such cases, opting for refund might be more reliable than multiple reschedules.
As per Indian aviation-sector norms and consumer-rights guidelines, when flights are cancelled by the airline, passengers must be offered a refund or alternate flight, irrespective of price surge or slot scarcity. IndiGo is bound by this even amid its ongoing staff shortage.
For urgent travel, consider alternate airlines or transport modes, don’t rely solely on re-booking luck.