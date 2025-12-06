/Indigo crisis: From Kingfisher to Jet Airways, 10 airlines that crashed out of India’s skies

Indigo on Saturday faced its fifth consecutive day of flight cancellations and delays, affecting over 470 flights across seven cities, highlighting the operational pressures even the largest carriers can face.
The aviation sector in India has grown rapidly over the past quarter-century, with low-cost carriers such as IndiGo now dominating the skies. Yet, the country’s airspace has witnessed the rise and fall of several ambitious airlines. Currently IndiGo is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The airline on Saturday faced its fifth consecutive day of flight cancellations and delays, affecting 479+ flights across seven cities, highlighting the operational pressures even the largest carriers can face. Here is a list of 10 notable airlines that were forced to ceased operations, the factors that contributed to their fall were Financial instability, operational challenges, and intense market competition.
Air Sahara was an airline that that began its journey as a full-service carrier with ambitious expansion plans across northern India and some selected international locations. Operating the Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s, Air Sahara faced intense competition in the Indian Airline market and suffered operational losses. It was eventually acquired by Jet Airways in 2007 and rebranded as JetLite, a low subsidiary of Jet Airways. Surprisingly, both JetLite and Jet Airways ultimately collapsed in 2019, formally ending the Air Sahara legacy.
One of India’s early private airlines post- deregulation and it was a joint venture between SK Modi and Lufthansa. Based in Mumbai, Modiluft struggled with regulatory challenges and market entry restrictions. After three years of operation, it shut down, highlighting the difficulties of early private aviation ventures in India.
Founded by Captain GR Gopinath, Air Deccan was India's pioneering low-cost airline for the common traveller. Using ATR 42 and 72 aircraft, it connected smaller cities and revolutionised Indian travel. Financial pressures, however, led to its merger with Kingfisher Airlines in 2007, later rebranded as Simplifly Deccan and Kingfisher Red. It ceased operations before recommencing under the UDAN scheme in 2017, only to stop again in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Paramount Airways, based in Chennai, offered a premium all-business-class model targeting southern business travellers. It operated Embraer E170 and E190 jets, but later faced legal disputes, unpaid dues, and financial mismanagement, leading to the DGCA ultimately grounding its planes after licence suspension in 2010 and permanent closure.
Founded by Vijay Mallya in 2003, Kingfisher Airlines began operations in 2005, embodying luxury with gourmet meals, lounges, and international flights. The airline, known for its 'Fly the Good Times' slogan was the second largest in India but high costs, fuel price spikes, and mounting debt led to its licence suspension in 2012, ending one of India’s most flamboyant aviation ventures. The airline's owner, Vijay Mallya, fled to the UK and has faced accusations of fraud and money laundering.
Once India’s premier private full-service airline based in Delhi, Jet Airways acquired Air Sahara in 2007. Intense competition and mounting debt forced it to suspend operations in 2019. Revival attempts still continue, but the airline’s legacy remains a cautionary tale.
Regional low-cost carrier TruJet or Turbo Megha Airways focused on tier-2 and tier-3 cities with ATR aircraft. Pandemic-era losses and financial constraints led to operational halt in 2023, though the airlines is eyeing revival as a national-carrier.
Previously GoAir, the carrier rebranded as Go First. It was an Indian low-cost airline that ceased operations in 2023. Severe engine supply issues from Pratt & Whitney grounded over half its fleet. Mounting liabilities of Rs 6,521 crore led to liquidation in 2025.
A regional carrier serving underserved airports, Zoom Air used to operated a small fleet and faced profitability challenges. The airline was established in April 2013 as Zexus Air and began operations in February 2017. Its licence was surrendered in 2021 after prolonged losses.
Jointly launched by Tata Sons and the Singapore Airlines, Vistara was a prestigious airline for its service and operational efficiency. However, it did not cease operation due to heavy losses but, in November 2024, it merged into Air India, transferring its fleet, brand, and frequent-flyer programme under the larger carrier umbrella.