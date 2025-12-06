The Ministry of Civil Aviation has today, instructed that IndiGo should clear all pending passenger refunds by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7, 2025. It has also warned that any delay or non-compliance with the direction will result in immediate regulatory action against the airlines. In a separate statement earlier, the centre also announced capping of airfares to control the surge in airline ticket prices following the IndiGo fiasco. To manage the surge in demand following the flight disruption, the Indian Railways has announced the introduction 116 additional coaches across its 37 premium trains, supporting 114 enhanced trips nationwide.