Pahalgam terror attack: In retaliation to India's tough stance, Pakistan suspends Simla Agreement. What is it?

India's Take on Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Pahalgam terror attack (April 22) has led to diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan. Terrorists killed 27 Indian people, leading to India dismissing the Indus Waters Treaty, putting a hold on check posts at the Attari border, SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas, and cutting down all trade.
Pakistan's Response
In retaliation for India's actions against it, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines and suspended all trade with India. It also dismissed all bilateral treaties like the 1972 Simla Agreement.
1971 Indo-Pak conflict
The 1971 Indo-Pak conflict started when the Pakistani army conducted a widespread genocide against the Bengali population of the then East Pakistan. PM Indira Gandhi expressed full support of her government for the independence struggle of the people of East Pakistan and decided to go to war against Pakistan after India's neighbour attacked. On December 12, 1971, the Indian Army captured Hardinge Bridge, Khetlal & Madhupur. Narsingdi was built as a base to capture Dhaka. During the war, the main Indian objective on the eastern front was to capture Dhaka, and on the western front was to prevent Pakistan from entering India.
What is Simla Agreement?
After Bangladesh was liberated, the Simla Agreement was signed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of Pakistan on 2nd July 1972. It was much more than a peace treaty seeking to reverse the consequences of the 1971 war, that is, to bring about withdrawals of troops and exchange of PoWs.
What Does Simla Agreement Say?
The Simla Agreement and not the UN Security Council resolution of 1949, would be the touchstone between the two countries, for negotiations as well as disputes, the treaty said.
Simla Agreement Details
It was a big blueprint for good neighbourly relations between India and Pakistan. Under the Simla Agreement, both countries undertook to abjure conflict and confrontation which had marred relations in the past, and to work towards the establishment of durable peace, friendship and cooperation.
Simla Agreement Current Situation
India has faithfully observed the Simla Agreement in the conduct of its relations with Pakistan. But now, after the Pahalgam agreement and Pakistan's suspension of the treaty, the situation remains tense.