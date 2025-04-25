Pahalgam terror attack: In retaliation to India's tough stance, Pakistan suspends Simla Agreement. What is it?

Source: AFP

1971 Indo-Pak conflict

The 1971 Indo-Pak conflict started when the Pakistani army conducted a widespread genocide against the Bengali population of the then East Pakistan. PM Indira Gandhi expressed full support of her government for the independence struggle of the people of East Pakistan and decided to go to war against Pakistan after India's neighbour attacked. On December 12, 1971, the Indian Army captured Hardinge Bridge, Khetlal & Madhupur. Narsingdi was built as a base to capture Dhaka. During the war, the main Indian objective on the eastern front was to capture Dhaka, and on the western front was to prevent Pakistan from entering India.