India's Republic Day: Rafale's gravity defying feat, IAF jets and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher on display

India showcased its Rafale fighter aircraft including attack helicopters, jets and BrahMos missiles during Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath in New Delhi 

IAF fighters on Republic Day

Air Force fighter jets flyover Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

(Photograph:AFP)

Transport planes on Republic Day

Air Force aircrafts flyover Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

(Photograph:AFP)

IAF aircrafts during India's Republic Day

Air Force aircrafts flyover Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi 

(Photograph:AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

IAF's attack helicopters on display during Republic Day at Rajpath in New Delhi

(Photograph:AFP)

Rafale fighter jets makes gravity defying maneuver

Rafale fighter jets makes a gravity defying maneuver during India's Republic Day

(Photograph:AFP)

India's attack helicopters during Republic Day at Rajpath in New Delhi

(Photograph:AFP)

A soldier salutes from a Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher as they march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade

(Photograph:AFP)

Brahmos weapon system on display during Republic Day

A soldier salutes from a Brahmos weapon system as they march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade 

(Photograph:AFP)

