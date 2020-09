India's most powerful businesswomen in 2020

Here is list of the most powerful Indian businesswoman in Asia Pacific:

Indian businesswomen are demonstrating their mettle and displaying excellent leadership skills during 2020, a year defined by a global pandemic that is challenging every aspect of life.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the chairperson of HCL Technologies and the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India.

She is the only child of HCL's founder, Shiv Nadar.

In 2019, she backed the biggest acquisition by value in the company’s 29-year history.

She is ranked 54th on the Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list.

(Photograph:Twitter)