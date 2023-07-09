India's monsoon wields unprecedented challenges

| Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Discover the diverse realities of India's monsoon season through a captivating photo gallery. From breathtaking landscapes drenched in rain to the challenges posed by floods and heavy downpours, this visual journey offers a glimpse into the profound impact of monsoons on the lives of people across the country.

Delhi floods

Streets submerged as heavy monsoon rains inundate the capital, causing widespread flooding and disrupting daily life.

(Photograph: ANI )

Amritsar

Amritsar faces heavy rainfall, thunder and a flood at the Golden temple.

(Photograph: AFP )

Water-logging in Guwahati

The heavy downpour has led to the accumulation of excess water, resulting in stagnant pools and obstructed pathways throughout the city. As a consequence, commuters and pedestrians are grappling with the inconvenience caused by the waterlogged streets.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mumbai's rainfall

Mumbai is on yellow alert; a warning has been issued as more than expected rain pours in July. Residents brace for heavy rains and potential disruptions as authorities raise cautionary flags amidst the city's battle with water-logging and transportation woes.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cyclone Biparjoy

The accompanying photo captures the aftermath of the cyclone, revealing a scene of desolation in a location southeast of Jakhau Port, where homes and structures lie in ruins.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kolkata enjoys light rains

Kolkata delights in monsoon showers as light rainfall brings relief.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mandi, Himachal

As torrential downpours trigger flash floods and landslides in Himachal, Jammu region faces an alarming situation with authorities issuing a high-level warning, emphasising the urgency for residents to be prepared for potential hazards and take necessary precautions.

(Photograph: ANI )