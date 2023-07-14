India's mission to moon takes off, Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched

| Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

India on Friday, July 14 launched its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft that will attempt to land a robotic rover on the moon's south pole. Chandrayaan-3 launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2:35 pm IST.

India launches Chandrayaan-3

The lunar mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to put a lander and a rover on the moon’s South Pole.

(Photograph: Twitter )

LVM3 launches Chandrayaan-3

The Chandryaan-3 was launched by Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3), also known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Landing at lunar south pole

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft would also be the first to land at the lunar south pole, an area of special interest for space agencies and private space companies because of the presence of water ice that could support a future space station.



(Photograph: Twitter )

India's second attempt at lunar landing

Chandrayaan-3 is the third instalment of the Chandrayaan series and India's second attempt to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Only few have been successful

Only three countries have successfully landed spacecraft on the airless lunar surface, namely the US, the former Soviet Union and China.

(Photograph: Twitter )