/India’s Arjun Mk2 can crush Pakistan’s Al-Khalid? The tank battle you didn’t know about

Pakistan operates over 400 Al-Khalid tanks, making it a mass platform for its army. India, meanwhile, fields smaller numbers of Arjuns, 124 Mk-1s and 118 Mk-1As on order, while relying heavily on T-90s and T-72s for bulk. However, in terms of performance per tank, the Arjun is considered far more superior in accuracy and survivability, especially in the deserts where it is most likely to be deployed.

