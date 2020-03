India's Afghan dilemma as Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah take oath as presidents

A peace deal is in place for Afghanistan but peace still seems to elude the war torn nation

While external stakeholders have long been directing Afghanistan's policy and shaping its landscape, an internal crisis threatens to overshadow the faint glimmer of hope.

Afghanistan's President-elect Ashraf Ghani and opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah decided to hold separate swearing-in ceremonies on Monday as the two failed to reach an agreement.

Ghani took oath as president for the second time at the presidential palace in the presence of top NATO allies including US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

Both Ghani and Abdullah had earlier postponed the swearing-in but later decided to go ahead.

Zalmay Khalilzad had failed to strike a deal with the two factions throwing the political process into turmoil.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah took oath at the Sapedar Palace.

(Photograph:AFP)