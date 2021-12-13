Indian PM Narendra Modi witnesses Ganga 'aarti' in Varanasi, pictures are divine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the Ganga aarti on Monday (December 13) evening during his visit to the historic city Varanasi, in India's northern state, Uttar Pradesh.
(Photograph:IANS)
PM Modi boards Swami Vivekananda cruise
PM Modi boarded the Swami Vivekananda cruise at Sant Ravidas Ghat to witness the mesmerising evening aarti on the banks of river Ganga.
The evening aarti looked even majestic when the banks were illuminated by thousands of diyas.
(Photograph:PTI)
Ganga 'aarti' fills the inner soul
PM Modi said that the Ganga aarti of Varanasi fills the "inner soul with new energy". Taking to his official Twitter, he wrote, "Today, after fulfilling the big dream of Kashi, (I) attended the Ganga 'aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat and bowed before Mother Ganga for her grace."
काशी की गंगा आरती हमेशा अंतर्मन को नई ऊर्जा से भर देती है।
आज काशी का बड़ा सपना पूरा होने के बाद दशाश्वमेध घाट पर गंगा आरती में शामिल हुआ और मां गंगा को उनकी कृपा के लिए नमन किया।
The Indian prime minister also shared a short video that showed the banks of river Ganga bathed in multi-colour lights.
(Photograph:ANI)
Top ministers were with PM Modi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was present with PM Modi. Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states were also there on the cruise - Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
(Photograph:IANS)
Stunning views of the city
Thousands of people were present at the banks (different ghats of Varanasi) to catch a glimpse of prime minister Modi as the special cruise took the dignitaries on a memorable journey as it cruised along the illuminated banks of the river Ganga, offering stunning views of the city.
Thousands of people gathered at various ghats to catch a glimpse of the aarti and the prime minister.
(Photograph:ANI)
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor
PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project in Varanasi, which is aimed at enhancing the ancient temple town.
The cost of the project is around $44 million and is spread across an area of about 500,000 square feet and comprises 23 buildings.
(Photograph:ANI)
Light and sound show
PM Modi later watched a light and sound show as part of the aarti during the nearly hour-long cruise ride.