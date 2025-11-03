LOGIN
Indian passports come in 4 colours: here's what each one means!

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 12:35 IST

Did you know passports come in four colours, each telling a different story? From normal travellers to diplomats and government officials, the colour shows your travel role. Want to find out the meaning behind each colour? Know more below.

The Passport You Carry Says More Than You Think
1 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Passport You Carry Says More Than You Think

Most travellers think passports all look the same. But did you know passports come in four different colours? Each colour shows the role or status of the person carrying it. This helps officials understand quickly why you are travelling.

Blue: The Most Common Passport
2 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Blue: The Most Common Passport

The navy blue passport is the one most people have. It is for ordinary citizens travelling for tourism, business, education, or personal reasons. It is valid for 10 years and now often contains a biometric chip for extra security.

White: For Government Officials
3 / 5
(Photograph: istock)

White: For Government Officials

The white passport is special. It is given to government officers, soldiers, and people travelling on official work. It shows the person represents the government and helps smooth travel on official duty.

Maroon: The Diplomatic Passport
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Maroon: The Diplomatic Passport

The maroon passport is for diplomats and top government officials. It offers privileges like easier visa procedures and diplomatic immunity. It shows the person holds a high rank and official status abroad.

Orange: The ECR Passpor
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Orange: The ECR Passpor

The orange passport is for those with Emigration Check Required (ECR) status. This mostly applies to workers travelling to some countries and who need extra checks before they leave. It helps protect citizens working abroad.

