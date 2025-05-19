Published: May 19, 2025, 18:10 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 18:10 IST
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have stepped for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 and have recorded the most runs by an Indian pair in IPL 2025. Check out the other Indian duos with record-breaking partnerships in IPL history.
1 / 5
(Photograph:Bureau)
1. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (2025)
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat Titans rewrote the record books in IPL 2025 as they chased down 200-plus total against DC in IPL 2025. The duo now has 839 as pair and could become the first Indian pair to score 1,000 partnership runs.
2 / 5
(Photograph:Bureau)
2. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw (2021)
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw from Delhi Capitals (DC) added 744 runs in IPL 2021, destroying opposition bowling attacks in the powerplay. Prithvi used to attack from ball one whereas, Dhawan played the anchor role during Delhi's batting.
3 / 5
(Photograph:Bureau)
3. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (2020)
In the 2020 season, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul from Punjab Kings smashed 671 runs together, including an unforgettable 183-run partnership against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah that became one of the highest in tournament history.
4 / 5
(Photograph:Bureau)
4. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (2021)
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul from Punjab Kings (PBKS) piled up 602 runs in IPL 2021, showcasing sharp strokeplay along with their strong temperament.
5 / 5
(Photograph:Bureau)
5. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (2021)
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal from RCB scored 601 runs together in the 2021 season. In a league game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai, they chased down 181 without losing a wicket.