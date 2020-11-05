Indian origin faces in US Elections this year

Candidates of Indian origin have made their presence felt in various elections in the US this year. Here is a look at some of them.

Kamala Harris

The list of Indian origin politians in the US cannot start without Kamala Harris. She is the running mate of Democratic Party's Joe Biden. If Biden wins, Kamala Harris will be first woman to assume the office of Vice-President of USA.

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Raja Krishnamoorthi is an Indian origin Congressman of Democratic Party. He has been re-elected for third consecutive term in US House of Representatives. He was born in New Delhi

Nitya Raman

Nitya Raman has secured victory in Los Angeles city council in 4th district being David Ryu. Nitya was born in Kerala.

Ritesh Tandon

Tandon contested elections for US House of Representatives on Republican Party ticket. He has been an entrpreneur and businessman. Tandon lost the election to Ro Khanna.
 

Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal of Democratic Party secured victory against Republican Party's Craig Keller in 7th Congressional district of Washington

Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna defeated Ritesh Tandon to win third consecutive victory from 17th Congressional district of California

