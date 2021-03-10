Indian Navy’s third stealth Scorpene class submarine INS Karanj commissioned

Indian Navy’s third stealth Scorpene class submarine
Indian Navy’s third stealth Scorpene class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned today at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.
Admiral VS Shekhawat (retd), former chief of the Naval staff, the commanding officer during the 1971 Indo–Pak war, was the chief guest for the ceremony.
It is Indian Navy's third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine. A contract with French company Naval Group was signed in 2005 for the supply of six submarines. The first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in 2017.
Khanderi, the second Scorpene class submarine, was launched by the Navy in September 2019.
(Photograph:AFP)
Three Scorpene class subs to be launched
The remaining three Scorpene class to be launched in the future will be called Vela, Vagir and Vagsheer.
INS Karanj, which was constructed by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, was launched on January 31, 2018.
(Photograph:AFP)
Western Naval Command’s submarine fleet
Crew of the erstwhile ‘Karanj’, a Russian origin Foxtrot Class Submarine which was decommissioned in 2003 were also special invitees for the ceremony.
During his address, the CNS said “this impetus to indigenisation & Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story and future operational capabilities”.
INS Karanj would form part of the Western Naval Command’s submarine fleet and would be another potent part of the Command’s arsenal.
(Photograph:AFP)
Submarine force
The crew of Indian Navy’s third Scorpene-Class submarine 'Karanj' poses for a group picture with other officials during Karanj's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai.
(Photograph:AFP)
50 years of 1971 Indo–Pak war
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh (L) salutes on the deck of Indian Navy's third Scorpene-Class submarine 'Karanj' during its commissioning ceremony at a naval base in Mumbai.
This year is being celebrated as the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ which marks 50 years of 1971 Indo–Pak war.
The old INS Karanj was commissioned on 4 Sep, 1969 at Riga in the erstwhile USSR. It took active part in the conflict under the Command of then Cdr VS Shekhawat.
(Photograph:AFP)
Equipped with potent weapons and sensors
The Kalvari class Submarines are one of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world. These platforms are equipped with the latest technologies in the world.
More deadly and stealthier than their predecessors, these submarines are equipped with potent weapons and sensors to neutralise any threat above or below the sea surface.
In recognition of the valiant action of her oﬃcers and crew, a number of personnel were decorated, including award of Vir Chakra to the then Commanding Officer Cdr VS Shekhawat.
Interestingly, the commissioning commanding officer of the old INS Karanj Cdr MNR Samant later on became the first chief of Naval staff of the newly formed Bangladesh Navy in 1971.
(Photograph:AFP)
Commissioning plaque of INS Karanj
Chief guest Admiral VS Shekhawat, former chief of the Naval staff unveils the commissioning plaque in company of the commanding officer Captain Gaurav Mehta, Adm Karambir Singh, CNS and other dignitaries.
(Photograph:AFP)
Project – 75
The induction of Karanj is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also is a reflection of MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard of the world.
Project – 75 also marks a critical milestone in the yard’s continued importance in the field of defence production.