Indian Navy’s third stealth Scorpene class submarine INS Karanj commissioned

Scorpene-class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

Indian Navy’s third stealth Scorpene class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned today at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

Admiral VS Shekhawat (retd), former chief of the Naval staff, the commanding officer during the 1971 Indo–Pak war, was the chief guest for the ceremony.

It is Indian Navy's third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine. A contract with French company Naval Group was signed in 2005 for the supply of six submarines. The first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in 2017.

Khanderi, the second Scorpene class submarine, was launched by the Navy in September 2019.

