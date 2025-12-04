/Indian Navy Day 2025: INS Vikrant, INS Visakhapatnam and more, 10 most powerful warships of India

INS Vikrant is the first indigenously developed aircraft carrier. It is a tribute to India's first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, of 1961. It has an estimated weight of 45,000 tonnes with the Kavach anti-missile system, and the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Defence System. It can operate 36 aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, which can be parked on the flight deck to respond immediately to an emergency.