/Indian Navy Day 2025: INS Vikrant, INS Visakhapatnam and more, 10 most powerful warships of India

Published: Dec 04, 2025, 13:10 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 13:47 IST
From 1971, strikes on Karachi Harbour, using 3 INS Vidyut class missile boats, to 2008, combating piracy in Somalia with Delhi class INS Mysore, the Indian Navy has undergone modernisation. Here are the 10 most powerful warships of India.
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Vikrant
INS Vikrant is the first indigenously developed aircraft carrier. It is a tribute to India's first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, of 1961. It has an estimated weight of 45,000 tonnes with the Kavach anti-missile system, and the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Defence System. It can operate 36 aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, which can be parked on the flight deck to respond immediately to an emergency.
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Vikramaditya
Commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2013, INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, and it is capable of operating conventional fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)
INS Visakhapatnam
These are the Navy's most advanced and guided missile destroyers; they are equipped with a "Total Atmosphere Control System" that can help them operate in regions of nuclear fallout. This class of destroyers can launch Anti-surface warfare, Anti-air warfare, and Anti-submarine warfare.
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Arihant Class Submarines
This is India's first nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. These submarines are critical for the nation's nuclear strike deterrent, are called India's 'strategic strike nuclear submarines'
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Kolkata Class Destroyers
These are similar to the old INS Delhi class with upgraded weaponry and helicopter systems. It is also a guided missile destroyer equipped for Anti-air warfare, Anti-surface warfare, and Anti-submarine warfare with surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, and guns.
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Shivalik Class Frigates
These classes consist of three multi-role stealth frigates, INS Shivalik, INS Satpura and INS Sahyadri. It is equipped with a mix of Russian, Indian and Israeli weapon systems and can displace up to 6,200 tonnes at full load.
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Nilgiri Class Frigates
These are the modern line of frigates developed and deployed under the Project 17A. With recent commissioning coming as early as January 2025. It is equipped with advanced equipment like BrahMos ER missile, a 127mm gun, and air defence systems and carries up to two aircraft like Dhruv.
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Kamorta Class Corvettes
These are domestically developed anti-submarine corvettes with reduced radar signature and enhanced stealth. These class has four corvettes: INS Kamorta, INS Kadmatt, INS Kiltan, and INS Kavaratti. Each of them can carry one helicopter.
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Jalashwa
Acquired from the US, these are Austin-class amphibious transport docks, and can house up to four LCM-8 mechanised landing craft and a flight deck for six medium helicopters. INS Mysore and INS Jalashwa were employed during the fallout of the 2011 Libyan civil war.
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
INS Kalvari Class Submarines
Commissioned in 2007, these submarines are operated by the Indian Navy for surveillance, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare, and minelaying operations. These submarines are known for their stealth and low radar signature.