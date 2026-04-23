However, a Gemini rep told WIRED that it "is designed not to give a particular opinion unless you tell it to." Sam created Emily and posted photos showing her ice fishing, drinking beer, and at the rifle range. The captions of the post were designed to attract the MAGA group - “If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,” and “POV: You were assigned intelligent at birth, but you identify as liberal <clown emoji>," something that immediately resonated with them.