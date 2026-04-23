Emily Hart is a “hot girl” who speaks to conservative MAGA men on Instagram. She even has a Fanvue account and thousands of followers in both places. However, she is not real. A man sitting in India created her to make some money, and his plan hit the bull's eye.
An Indian medical student who had never been to the United States but dreamt of immigrating one day knew exactly how to capture one particular market and make big bucks. The 22-year-old designed an AI-generated nurse who shot bullets at the firing range and wore an American flag bikini, mouthing all things that were favoured by the MAGA group. WIRED reported about the student who created a beautiful, scantily clad woman on Instagram, and named her Emily Hart.
She is a registered nurse and even has an account on the OnlyFans competitor Fanvue. Everything she says is either "pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, or anti-immigration." But she isn't real. With Emily, Sam (name changed) was clearly trying to target the “MAGA/conservative niche" of older men with "higher disposable income".
Sam started with a generic woman and tried selling her bikini photos online. It didn't work. He asked Gemini for advice, and the bot told him, "If you create a generic ‘hot girl,’ you’re competing with a million other models." The AI tool picked the MAGA category as the best choice, calling it a "cheat code" as these men have money and are loyal.
However, a Gemini rep told WIRED that it "is designed not to give a particular opinion unless you tell it to." Sam created Emily and posted photos showing her ice fishing, drinking beer, and at the rifle range. The captions of the post were designed to attract the MAGA group - “If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,” and “POV: You were assigned intelligent at birth, but you identify as liberal <clown emoji>," something that immediately resonated with them.
The AI-generated hot girl MAGA influencer strategy worked, and his Reels started getting 3 million to 10 million views. In one month, Emily Hart had more than 10,000 Instagram followers, and also subscribed to her Fanvue page for her racy content. Sam was even selling T-shirts, one of which read, ”PTSD: Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats”, and was making a few thousand dollars every month through everything combined. By spending "30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student", he said, something even professionals in India do not make.
Sam said he even tried a liberal account for Emily on Instagram, but it didn't work. This was because, as he bluntly put it, "Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much. The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it." Emily’s conservative account had the opposing group also engaging because Sam says it was "rage bait". They left angry comments, and ended up giving the clicks he needed.