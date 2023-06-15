Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Biparjoy closes-in

| Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

As Cyclone Biparjoy closes in on India and Pakistan, thousands of people in both countries have been shifted to shelter homes. The 'very severe cyclonic storm' developing over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by the evening of Thursday, June 15. Seven people have already died in India so far due to mishaps such as rough seas or wall collapses - all of which stemmed from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone.

As the cyclone is on the verge of hitting the western coast of India, let's have a look at the evacuation process undertaken by the government to ensure the safety of individuals.