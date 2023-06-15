Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Biparjoy closes-in
As Cyclone Biparjoy closes in on India and Pakistan, thousands of people in both countries have been shifted to shelter homes. The 'very severe cyclonic storm' developing over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by the evening of Thursday, June 15. Seven people have already died in India so far due to mishaps such as rough seas or wall collapses - all of which stemmed from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone.
As the cyclone is on the verge of hitting the western coast of India, let's have a look at the evacuation process undertaken by the government to ensure the safety of individuals.
Evacuees moved to shelter homes
Close to 95,000 people have been evacuated from eight coastal districts in Gujarat likely to be affected by the cyclone. The state government reported that the evacuees have been moved to shelter homes.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Schools, halls converted into shelter homes
The government has converted schools and multi-purpose halls into shelter homes for the evacuees. People evacuated from eight different places in Gujarat have been relocated to these shelter homes.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Food and water supplies at shelters
Police have been deployed at all the shelter homes to make sure that nobody runs away at night to visit low-lying areas from where they were evacuated. "Every shelter home also has a medical officer and there are arrangements to provide the residents with food, water, and shelter," said Karan Raj, superintendent of police in Bhuj.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Evacuees in Pakistan
Authorities in Pakistan said about 62,000 people had been evacuated from high-risk areas by Wednesday evening. Auditorium halls in schools and other government buildings were converted into relief camps to provide shelter to displaced people in Pakistan.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Other precautionary measures
Other than evacuation, the Gujarat state government has undertaken several measures to ensure the safety of its people. Schools have been closed. A total of 67 trains have been cancelled. People have been banned from using the beaches in Gujarat. Operations at most oil rigs and ports have been suspended. A total of 30 teams of the national and state disaster response forces have been deployed.