/Indian creators at Cannes 2026: Sufi Motiwala, Nidhi Kumar, Ishita Mangal and others steal the spotlight on the global red carpet

The Indian content creator Nidhi Kumar turned heads at her Cannes Film Festival 2026 debut. She appeared in a Madhuri Dixit-inspired outfit, featuring a heavily embellished pink choli (blouse) paired with a deep purple lehenga, along with gold floral and paisley embroidery. As soon as she walked the red carpet, her look grabbed attention by showcasing her Indian heritage while wearing a traditional red and white chooda and a bright orange dupatta.