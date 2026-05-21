/Indian creators at Cannes 2026: Sufi Motiwala, Nidhi Kumar, Ishita Mangal and others steal the spotlight on the global red carpet

Indian digital creators made a strong impact at Cannes 2026. Their appearances highlighted the journey from creating content on mobile phones to being photographed by the paparazzi at a global event. From Sufi Motiwala to Nidhi Kumar, scroll down to take a look at the list.
Cannes 2026 witnessed a fresh wave with the appearance of Indian content creators. They together brought bold fashion choices and cultural representation to the international stage. Celebrating their success, here is a curated list of those who made their debut at Cannes Film Festival this year.
Ishita Mangal is an Indian fashion designer and a well-known content creator. She brought Rajasthani roots to her debut appearance on the Cannes red carpet. The Indian creator turned heads in an indigo Bandhani silhouette. Mangal delivered a full-blown desi fashion moment on the global stage. She crafted her ensemble by combining two sarees and pairing them with a silver-coloured bralette.
From reviewing every other celebrity at Cannes over the years, Sufi Motiwala finally arrived at the global event, adding a touch of vintage charm to his contemporary ensemble. He was seen in a metallic embroidered suit, fully adorned with paisley motifs and finished with scalloped edges.
Rida Tharana is a model and content creator. She stunned in an ivory couture gown featuring a strapless corset bodice with sculpted, curved panelling and a voluminous layered skirt. Showcasing the architectural yet fluid pattern at the bottom, the minimal couture look drew massive attention.
The Indian content creator Nidhi Kumar turned heads at her Cannes Film Festival 2026 debut. She appeared in a Madhuri Dixit-inspired outfit, featuring a heavily embellished pink choli (blouse) paired with a deep purple lehenga, along with gold floral and paisley embroidery. As soon as she walked the red carpet, her look grabbed attention by showcasing her Indian heritage while wearing a traditional red and white chooda and a bright orange dupatta.
Niharika Jain is one of the Indian creators who stole the spotlight with a hand-painted, metal lotus-shaped corset and a white, floor-length skirt. Completing her look, she wore headgear, which was hand-woven with over 1,000 genuine Kundan stones.
Disha Madan is an Indian actress and social media personality. She appeared wearing two 80-year-old vintage sarees, fused into a single silhouette. Giving a tribute to preserving Indian textiles by reimagining heirloom fabrics, the creator completed her attire with a waist-length braid adorned with traditional beads, a classic nose ring and a crimson bindi.
Niranjan Mondal walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a structured black bandhgala jacket and a white sculptural draped dhoti with Kantha embroidery in its border. He also carried a pendulum watch in his hand, blending traditional Bengal aesthetics with modern design.