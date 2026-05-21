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Indian creators at Cannes 2026: Sufi Motiwala, Nidhi Kumar, Ishita Mangal and others steal the spotlight on the global red carpet

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 21, 2026, 18:51 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 18:51 IST

Indian digital creators made a strong impact at Cannes 2026. Their appearances highlighted the journey from creating content on mobile phones to being photographed by the paparazzi at a global event. From Sufi Motiwala to Nidhi Kumar, scroll down to take a look at the list.

Indian content creators at Cannes 2026
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Indian content creators at Cannes 2026

Cannes 2026 witnessed a fresh wave with the appearance of Indian content creators. They together brought bold fashion choices and cultural representation to the international stage. Celebrating their success, here is a curated list of those who made their debut at Cannes Film Festival this year.

Ishita Mangal
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Ishita Mangal

Ishita Mangal is an Indian fashion designer and a well-known content creator. She brought Rajasthani roots to her debut appearance on the Cannes red carpet. The Indian creator turned heads in an indigo Bandhani silhouette. Mangal delivered a full-blown desi fashion moment on the global stage. She crafted her ensemble by combining two sarees and pairing them with a silver-coloured bralette.

Sufi Motiwala
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Sufi Motiwala

From reviewing every other celebrity at Cannes over the years, Sufi Motiwala finally arrived at the global event, adding a touch of vintage charm to his contemporary ensemble. He was seen in a metallic embroidered suit, fully adorned with paisley motifs and finished with scalloped edges.

Rida Tharana
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Rida Tharana

Rida Tharana is a model and content creator. She stunned in an ivory couture gown featuring a strapless corset bodice with sculpted, curved panelling and a voluminous layered skirt. Showcasing the architectural yet fluid pattern at the bottom, the minimal couture look drew massive attention.

Nidhi Kumar
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Nidhi Kumar

The Indian content creator Nidhi Kumar turned heads at her Cannes Film Festival 2026 debut. She appeared in a Madhuri Dixit-inspired outfit, featuring a heavily embellished pink choli (blouse) paired with a deep purple lehenga, along with gold floral and paisley embroidery. As soon as she walked the red carpet, her look grabbed attention by showcasing her Indian heritage while wearing a traditional red and white chooda and a bright orange dupatta.

Niharika Jain
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Niharika Jain

Niharika Jain is one of the Indian creators who stole the spotlight with a hand-painted, metal lotus-shaped corset and a white, floor-length skirt. Completing her look, she wore headgear, which was hand-woven with over 1,000 genuine Kundan stones.

Disha Madan
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Disha Madan

Disha Madan is an Indian actress and social media personality. She appeared wearing two 80-year-old vintage sarees, fused into a single silhouette. Giving a tribute to preserving Indian textiles by reimagining heirloom fabrics, the creator completed her attire with a waist-length braid adorned with traditional beads, a classic nose ring and a crimson bindi.

Niranjan Mondal
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Niranjan Mondal

Niranjan Mondal walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a structured black bandhgala jacket and a white sculptural draped dhoti with Kantha embroidery in its border. He also carried a pendulum watch in his hand, blending traditional Bengal aesthetics with modern design.

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