Indian contingent takes part in Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow

Columns of tanks and troops paraded through Red Square on Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin oversaw the grand World War II Victory Day celebrations. India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the ceremony as the Indian contingent took part in the parade.

Russian Defence Minister out on inspection

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu crosses himself as he rides in an Aurus cabriolet to inspect the troops during a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square

(Photograph:AFP)