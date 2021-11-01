Indian coastal cities which face the risk of submerging underwater

As world leaders look for a solution to climate change at UN's 'COP26' climate summit in Glasgow, several Indian coastal cities face risk of getting submerged underwater by 2.7 feet by the end of the century. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US had predicted in a report some time back.  

This makes it highly crucial that the leaders come up with a vital climate change solution to ensure the survival of the world by conserving Earth. Let's get to know about the cities, which are at risk. 
 

Mumbai

The city is not just India's largest city but also a financial center. It also houses the iconic Gateway of India stone arch. 
 

Mangalore

This major commercial center in the Indian state of Karnataka is home to the Kadri Manjunath Temple.  

Visakhapatnam

The port city and industrial center in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is known for many beaches. 

Chennai

The capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is home to Fort St George, Kapaleeshwarar Temple and St Mary’s church. 

Bhavnagar

Located in Saurashtra region of Indian state of Gujarat, the city was founded in 1724 by Bhavsinhji Gohil.
 

