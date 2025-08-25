LOGIN
Indian batters fastest to 5000 runs in T20s, Kohli is third, check who tops the list

Published: Aug 25, 2025, 17:53 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 17:53 IST

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the top four Indian batters fastest to 5000 runs in T20s.This list also includes KL Rahul and Suresh Raina as they completed 5000 runs in record time.

KL Rahul - 143 innings
(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul - 143 innings

KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, tops the list of Indian batters fastest to score 5,000 runs in T20s. The star Indian batter took 143 innings and 156 matches to complete his 5,000 runs in T20s. He achieved this milestone during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in 2021.

Shubman Gill - 154 innings
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill - 154 innings

Indian Test captain, Shubman Gill, is the second quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone in 157 matches and 154 innings.

Virat Kohli - 167 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 167 innings

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is the third-quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 178 matches and 167 innings.

Kohli needs 457 more runs to join the elite club of batters with 14000-plus runs in T20s.

Virat Kohli
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli also holds the record for most runs by an Indian in T20s. So far, in 414 T20s, Kohli has scored 13,543 runs at an average of 41.92.

Suresh Raina - 173 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Suresh Raina - 173 innings

Former Indian batting great Suresh Raina is ranked fourth for fastest to 5000 runs in T20s, having reached this feat in 183 matches and 173 innings.

He achieved this milestone during a Champions League match between Chennai Super Kings and Dolphins in 2014.

