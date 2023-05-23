Indian banks exchange Rs 2,000 notes ahead of Demonetisation 2.0
After the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement of withdrawing its highest denomination of currency from circulation last Friday, May 19, several central banks on Tuesday, May 23 began accepting ₹2,000 currency notes for exchange. The Indian government plans to withdraw the currency from market circulation by the end of September 2023.
Following this development, the RBI advised banks to maintain daily data on the deposit and exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes in a specific format. The RBI further asked all central banks to provide waiting spaces in the shade with drinking water facilities for customers coming to exchange currency notes.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, May 22, said there was no reason for people to rush to banks to exchange these banknotes, citing adequate availability of small denomination notes and a fairly long exchange window of over four months.
₹2,000 notes to have legal tender status till September 30.
The ₹2,000 notes will continue to have legal tender status, allowing people to use them to buy goods and services. ‘The deadline is to ensure that the people take the matter seriously,’ RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Aim is to reduce high-value notes in circulation
RBI first stopped printing ₹2,000 notes in 2018-19 and then started reducing it from circulation. The reason, as stated by the RBI, is to reduce high-value notes in circulation.
(Photograph:AFP)
Economic activity will not be impacted
RBI governor Das stated that as the large denomination notes were not used for day-to-day transactions, the possibility of economic activity being impacted is very low.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Withdrawal of currency note unlikely to cause any disruption
The withdrawal is unlikely to cause any big disruption, considering that notes of smaller quantities are available in sufficient amounts. Also, digital transactions and e-commerce has expanded significantly in the past few years.