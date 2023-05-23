Indian banks exchange Rs 2,000 notes ahead of Demonetisation 2.0

After the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement of withdrawing its highest denomination of currency from circulation last Friday, May 19, several central banks on Tuesday, May 23 began accepting ₹2,000 currency notes for exchange. The Indian government plans to withdraw the currency from market circulation by the end of September 2023.

Following this development, the RBI advised banks to maintain daily data on the deposit and exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes in a specific format. The RBI further asked all central banks to provide waiting spaces in the shade with drinking water facilities for customers coming to exchange currency notes.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, May 22, said there was no reason for people to rush to banks to exchange these banknotes, citing adequate availability of small denomination notes and a fairly long exchange window of over four months.

