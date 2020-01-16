Indian bakers make the 'longest cake', breaking the last guinness world record
In Kerala's Thrissur, hundreds of bakers and chefs came together in a record breaking effort to create the world's longest cake — about 6.5 kilometres (four miles).
'Thousands of tables and desks'
They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine desert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Vanilla Cake weighed around 27,000 kilograms'
The vanilla cake, four inches (10 centimetres) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms (59,500 pounds).
(Photograph:AFP)
'1500 Bakers and chefs'
About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque Blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000 kilograms of sugar and flour.
(Photograph:AFP)
'6,500 metres long cake'
Large crowds watched the event organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). The group's secretary-general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.
(Photograph:AFP)
'New Guinness world record'
That much cake would surpass the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake almost 3.2 kilometres long in 2018.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Effort to showcase our skills '
"This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," Naushad, who uses one name, told AFP.
"We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark."