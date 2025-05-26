Published: May 26, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 20:41 IST
ISRO astronaut Shubanshu Shukla will perform yoga in space, blending ancient Indian wisdom with modern space science. Yoga may boost astronaut health, reduce stress, and inspire global interest in traditional practices for space missions.
India’s Yoga Leap into Space!
India is set to make history as ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to perform yoga in space. This bold move aims to show the world how ancient Indian wisdom can help astronauts stay healthy beyond Earth.
Why Yoga in Space?
Space travel is tough on the body. Astronauts face stress, muscle loss, and sleep problems. ISRO believes yoga can help astronauts stay calm, flexible, and strong even in zero gravity.
What Yoga Asanas Will He Do?
Shubhanshu Shukla will practise simple yoga asanas like pranayama (breathing), tadasana (mountain pose), and sukhasana (easy pose). These moves are chosen for their health benefits and ease in space.
How Will Yoga Help Astronauts?
Experts say yoga can improve blood flow, boost mental health, and reduce stress. In space, these benefits could help astronauts work better and stay healthy during long missions.
Inspire through ancient traditions
By taking yoga to space, India wants to inspire the world to value its ancient traditions. This mission shows how Indian culture can help solve modern problems, even in space.
What’s Next for ISRO?
If Shukla’s yoga session is a success, ISRO may include yoga in all future missions. This could set a new trend for space agencies worldwide, making yoga a global tool for astronaut health.