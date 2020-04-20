Indian artists paint the roads 'aware' to promote social distancing

Artists, along with policemen across the nation drew graffitis on the road to spread awareness asking the people to stay at home during the nationwide lockdown. 

Checkout the colourful graffitis inspiring people to stay at home: 

 

Graffiti drawn to spread awareness!

A motorist rides past a graffiti painted on a road to raise awareness about the COVID-19 coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai. 

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states with over 1,372 cases of the novel coronavirus. 

(Photograph:AFP)

The Lockdown!

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ordered the country's 1.3 billion people to remain indoors until May 03, saying that was the only hope to stop the pandemic.

(Photograph:AFP)

Policeman support graffiti

Policeman stand around a graffiti painted on a road to raise awareness about the COVID-19 coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

(Photograph:AFP)

Centre asks for stricter actions against violaters

The Centre has asked states and union territories to strictly comply with the lockdown measures announced to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and not to dilute them at any level.

(Photograph:AFP)

COVID cases in India

A graffiti drawn on a road to raise awareness about the coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata. 

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 543 and the number of cases to 17265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 14175 as many as 2546 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. 1553 new cases and 36 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in its updated data.

(Photograph:AFP)

