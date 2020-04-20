Indian artists paint the roads 'aware' to promote social distancing

Artists, along with policemen across the nation drew graffitis on the road to spread awareness asking the people to stay at home during the nationwide lockdown.
Checkout the colourful graffitis inspiring people to stay at home:
A motorist rides past a graffiti painted on a road to raise awareness about the COVID-19 coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states with over 1,372 cases of the novel coronavirus.
A graffiti drawn on a road to raise awareness about the coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata.
The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 543 and the number of cases to 17265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 14175 as many as 2546 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. 1553 new cases and 36 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in its updated data.
