/Indian Army vs Pakistan Army: A comparison of military strength, weapons and firepower

Indian Army Day 2026: India holds a significant advantage over Pakistan in overall military strength, with larger forces, more tanks, superior armoured vehicles, and advanced aircraft like Rafael. However, we will try to understand the military strength through a weapon strength comparison.
India’s active army personnel number 1.46 million, with 1.15 million reserves, dwarfing Pakistan’s 654,000 active and 550,000 reserves. This 2.2:1 edge gives India superior staying power for prolonged conflicts or multi‑front wars, bolstered by paramilitary forces exceeding 2 million, according to a report in the Global Firepower.
India’s 2,229 aircraft include 730 combat jets (Rafale, Su‑30MKI, Tejas) against Pakistan’s 1,399 total and 452 fighters (JF‑17, F‑16). India’s force multipliers—AWACS, tankers, attack helicopters (80 vs. 57), which give better situational awareness and endurance.
India’s 293 vessels include 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines and 13 destroyers, dominating the Indian Ocean. Pakistan’s 121 ships feature 8 submarines and 10 frigates, but lack carriers or blue‑water projection. India controls sea lanes critical to Pakistan’s trade.
India fields 4,201 main battle tanks (T‑90 Bhishma, Arjun) against Pakistan’s 2,627 (Al‑Khalid, Type 69), plus 148,594 armoured vehicles to Pakistan’s 17,516. India’s mechanised superiority supports deep offensives, though Pakistan’s Chinese tanks offer qualitative parity.
Pakistan leads in self‑propelled artillery (662 vs. India’s 100) and rocket projectors (600 vs. 264), enhancing mobile firepower. India dominates towed artillery (3,975 vs. 2,629). Both maintain balanced long‑range strike, but India’s numbers favour sustained barrages.