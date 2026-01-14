LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Indian Army vs Pakistan Army: A comparison of military strength, weapons and firepower

Indian Army vs Pakistan Army: A comparison of military strength, weapons and firepower

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jan 14, 2026, 19:04 IST | Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 19:04 IST

Indian Army Day 2026: India holds a significant advantage over Pakistan in overall military strength, with larger forces, more tanks, superior armoured vehicles, and advanced aircraft like Rafael. However, we will try to understand the military strength through a weapon strength comparison.

Manpower and Reserves
1 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Manpower and Reserves

India’s active army personnel number 1.46 million, with 1.15 million reserves, dwarfing Pakistan’s 654,000 active and 550,000 reserves. This 2.2:1 edge gives India superior staying power for prolonged conflicts or multi‑front wars, bolstered by paramilitary forces exceeding 2 million, according to a report in the Global Firepower.

Air Force Combat Power
2 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Air Force Combat Power

India’s 2,229 aircraft include 730 combat jets (Rafale, Su‑30MKI, Tejas) against Pakistan’s 1,399 total and 452 fighters (JF‑17, F‑16). India’s force multipliers—AWACS, tankers, attack helicopters (80 vs. 57), which give better situational awareness and endurance.

Naval Capabilities
3 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Naval Capabilities

India’s 293 vessels include 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines and 13 destroyers, dominating the Indian Ocean. Pakistan’s 121 ships feature 8 submarines and 10 frigates, but lack carriers or blue‑water projection. India controls sea lanes critical to Pakistan’s trade.

Tanks and Armoured Vehicles
4 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Tanks and Armoured Vehicles

India fields 4,201 main battle tanks (T‑90 Bhishma, Arjun) against Pakistan’s 2,627 (Al‑Khalid, Type 69), plus 148,594 armoured vehicles to Pakistan’s 17,516. India’s mechanised superiority supports deep offensives, though Pakistan’s Chinese tanks offer qualitative parity.

Artillery and Rocket Systems
5 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Artillery and Rocket Systems

Pakistan leads in self‑propelled artillery (662 vs. India’s 100) and rocket projectors (600 vs. 264), enhancing mobile firepower. India dominates towed artillery (3,975 vs. 2,629). Both maintain balanced long‑range strike, but India’s numbers favour sustained barrages.

Trending Photo

Top 6 types of air defence systems Israel has activated
6

Top 6 types of air defence systems Israel has activated

'U.S. vs. Iran': Why US bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Bahrain could be Iran’s primary targets
7

'U.S. vs. Iran': Why US bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Bahrain could be Iran’s primary targets

Indian Army vs Pakistan Army: A comparison of military strength, weapons and firepower
5

Indian Army vs Pakistan Army: A comparison of military strength, weapons and firepower

U-19 ODI World Cup: India's five title wins are most by any team
5

U-19 ODI World Cup: India's five title wins are most by any team

From Qatar to Bahrain: US military bases Iran could attack in case of war
7

From Qatar to Bahrain: US military bases Iran could attack in case of war