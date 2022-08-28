Indian Army inducts swarm drones: How it will impact balance with China along LAC

Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:07 AM(IST)

Indian Army's swarm drone system is equipped with cutting-edge technology that can identify targets using artificial intelligence-driven software.

India Army's swarm drones driven by artificial intelligence

The Indian Army announced it has inducted swarm drones into its mechanised forces describing it as a "niche" and "disruptive technology". The Army said the drones will provide an "edge" in meeting future security challenges.

India's swarm drone system is equipped with cutting-edge technology that can identify targets using artificial intelligence-driven software. The drones consist of a number of drones controlled from the same station which can be programmed using an algorithm to carry out various tasks including surveillance.

As China continues its military manoeuvres along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), the Army is set to transform itself into a technology-enabled force.

According to reports, the Army has initiated a Make II case Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (ASAD-S).

(Photograph:Twitter)