/Indian Army Day 2026: Top 7 modern missiles powering India’s military strength

India’s Agni‑5 MIRV ballistic missile is the best-known long-range ballistic missile of India, which is intended to strike targets at distances of around 5,000 km or more. It was test‑fired successfully from Chandipur on 20 August 2025, validating multiple warhead delivery and canister launch for survivability. With a 1.5‑tonne payload and NavIC guidance for pinpoint accuracy, it covers all of China and Pakistan, cementing India’s credible second‑strike nuclear deterrent.