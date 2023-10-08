In Pics | Indian Air Force marks 91st anniversary with grand celebrations, unveils new ensign
Source:Twitter
During the parade and flypast at Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) revealed its new ensign. This unveiling ceremony, presided over by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, marked a significant moment.
Commemorating formal integration of Indian Air Force into armed forces in 1932
Air Force Day also commemorated the official induction of the IAF into India's armed forces in 1932, tracing its journey from being a supporting arm of the UK's Royal Air Force to a formidable and independent force.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Understand nuances of evolving airpower': Air Chief Marshal
Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said, "We need to understand the nuances of the evolving airpower setting the pace to preserve peace, if and when necessary to fight and win wars. Innovation must become a part of our DNA, enabling us to easily adapt to emerging threats and challenges."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Thousands gather to witness thrilling display of fighter aircraft
The day's festivities included a spectacular airshow featuring fighter aircraft like Sukhoi 30, MiG 29, Rafale, Jaguar, and breathtaking aerial stunts.
(Photograph:Twitter)
President Droupadi Murmu salutes Indian Air Force's unwavering commitment
In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "Greetings to all our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day! Our Air Force has been scaling greater heights. The nation is proud to have such a strong, courageous and dynamic Air Force which is always prepared to face challenges. I salute our inspiring heroes who not only protect the skies but also remain in the forefront for humanitarian assistance."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Prime Minister Modi extends best wishes to IAF on 91st anniversary
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Indian Air Force. He wrote, "Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe."