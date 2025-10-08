/Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Rafales to Tejas, the guardians of Indian sky

Celebrate Indian Air Force Day 2025 by exploring India’s top fighter jets, including Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Tejas, and Mirage 2000. Learn about their capabilities, history, and role in defending the nation.
The French-origin multi-role aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2020. As of now, IAF has 36 aircraft and is based in Ambala Air Force Station, Haryana and Hasimara Air Force Station in West Bengal. The 4.5 Generation Multirole Fighter, with a top speed of Mach 1.8, has been instrumental in the precision strikes of Operation Sindoor.
IAF has the largest fleet of Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs with more than 260 aircraft. The Russian-origin aircraft was first introduced in 2002 and is now deployed primarily in Bareilly, Uttarakhand; Sambra, Karnataka; and Lohegaon, Pune. Sukhoi Su-30 MKI is considered IAF's workhorse. Su-30MKIs were deployed in the Balakot Airstrike 2019 to give Mirage 2000 strike aircraft air superiority and escort cover following the Pulwama attack.
This is an indigenously developed light combat aircraft and a symbol of the nation's growing self-reliance and push for 'Make in India'. Developed by HAL and first inducted in 2016, the single-engine Tejas is a multirole fighter capable of performing air-to-air combat, ground strikes, and reconnaissance missions. It has a top speed of Mach 1.8 and has a range of 1,700 km. It is deployed at multiple bases, including Hakimpet Air Force Station in Telangana and Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu. Its advanced variant, HAL Tejas Mk2, is under development.
The French fighter jet Mirage was inducted into the IAF in 1985. The Kargil war of 1999 cemented the place of Mirage 2000 in the history of the Indian Air Force. They were crucial in neutralising the entrenched Pakistani forces, which were hiding, using laser-guided bombs for accurate strikes where heavier aircraft could not operate efficiently. It was the primary strikers during the Balakot airstrike of 2019, and carried out long-range strikes with precision targeting. The IAF currently has 50 operational Mirage 2000 and including the upgraded Mirage 2000I/TI variants.
The MiG-29 was inducted in 1985. It has been a key component of the IAF and is known for its agility and air superiority. The upgraded MiG-29UPG variants are equipped with modern radar, avionics, and long-range missiles, enhancing their multirole capabilities for both air-to-air and limited air-to-ground missions. The IAF currently operates around 60 MiG-29 aircraft for rapid-response and high-intensity combat situations.
Introduced in 1979, it is a vital strike aircraft of the IAF. As of 2025, IAF operates 140 Jaguars to complement the heavier Sukhoi Su-30MKI. The upgraded Jaguar DARIN III contains modern avionics, navigation systems, and can carry precision-guided munitions and nuclear weapons
It is the oldest serving aircraft of the IAF. Inducted in 1963, it had been there for decades. IAF currently operates 120–130 MiG-21 aircraft. They are upgraded to MiG-21 Bison for cost-effective frontline interception.