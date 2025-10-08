/Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Rafales to Tejas, the guardians of Indian sky

The French fighter jet Mirage was inducted into the IAF in 1985. The Kargil war of 1999 cemented the place of Mirage 2000 in the history of the Indian Air Force. They were crucial in neutralising the entrenched Pakistani forces, which were hiding, using laser-guided bombs for accurate strikes where heavier aircraft could not operate efficiently. It was the primary strikers during the Balakot airstrike of 2019, and carried out long-range strikes with precision targeting. The IAF currently has 50 operational Mirage 2000 and including the upgraded Mirage 2000I/TI variants.