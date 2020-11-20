India vs Australia ODI series: 5 key players to watch out for

India are set to take on Australia in what will be a two-month long tour for the Men in Blue. The tour will start from November 27 with a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sydney and Canberra. There has been massive hype heading into the series with some old and new faces back in the hunt. This will be India’s first bilateral assignment since the COVID-19 enforced break.

All eyes will be on some of the key players from both the sides as big names return back in the field in upcoming India vs Australia series. With the ODI series between IND and AUS set to commence, let us take a look at the five players to watch out from the series.

