India-US joint exercise Vajra Prahar underway in Meghalaya

This joint military exercise, designed to foster mutual learning, began its journey in 2010 and has reached its current iteration in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, spanning from November 21 to December 11, 2023.

Over the next weeks, both forces will engage in joint planning, rehearsing a spectrum of operations in mountainous terrain, including combat free-fall insertions, waterborne troop insertions, and precision target engagements.

