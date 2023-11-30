India-US joint exercise Vajra Prahar underway in Meghalaya
This joint military exercise, designed to foster mutual learning, began its journey in 2010 and has reached its current iteration in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, spanning from November 21 to December 11, 2023.
Over the next weeks, both forces will engage in joint planning, rehearsing a spectrum of operations in mountainous terrain, including combat free-fall insertions, waterborne troop insertions, and precision target engagements.
Umroi Cantonment hosts intense Indo-US military drills
Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya witnesses the 14th edition of Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR. Led by the Eastern Command, the Indian Army and the US 1st Special Forces Group collaborate to fine-tune joint mission planning, operational tactics, and share invaluable experiences.
Indo-US forces showcase excellence in Umroi
Special Operations, Counter Terrorist Operations, and Air Borne operations take center stage. It includes combat free fall insertions, waterborne troop insertions, and precision target engagement in challenging mountainous terrains.
Over a decade of collaboration
Marking over a decade of collaboration, Vajra Prahar, initiated in 2010. Latest exercise saw robust exchange of ideas, fostering inter-operability, and strengthening the bond.
With high-flying maneuvers, exercise showcases airborne excellence in Meghalaya
Umroi Cantonment saw airborne prowess as Vajra Prahar showcased combat free fall insertions and sustained troop operations. The joint exercise spotlighted on precision engagement, combat air control, and strategic airborne maneuvers, elevating the standards of Indo-US defence cooperation.
Vajra Prahar as symbol of Indo-US defence collaboration
The exercise not only enhancing inter-operability but also symbolises the shared commitment to global security between the two nations.