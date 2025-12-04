Vladimir Putin has visited India five times since 2000 for the annual India–Russia summit mechanism, usually alternating with an Indian Prime Ministerial visit to Russia. One of the most noted trips was in December 2014, focused on “Make in India” and long‑term energy supplies. The December 2021 visit gained attention because it came just before the escalation in Ukraine in 2022 and included a 2+2 foreign and defence ministers’ dialogue.