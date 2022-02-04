India to play 1000th ODI: From Kapil, Dhoni to Ganguly - Captains who led Men in Blue in historic ties

Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, led the national side in their 100th match in the 50-over format. In India's 100th ODI, Kapil & Co. lost to Australia.
Mohammad Azharuddin
Mohammad Azharuddin captained India in their 200th ODI. The Men in Blue once again came second in their landmark outing in the 50-over format, losing to Australia.
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar was in-charge of the side during India's 300th outing in the 50-over format. Even this time around, the result remained the same for India, losing to South Africa during an encounter in 1996.
Azhar leads India in 400th ODI
Azhar led India in 400th ODI, which came against Kenya. India won the game with ease versus the 2003 World Cup semi-finalists in 1999.
Sourav Ganguly
India were in the Sourav Ganguly-era when they turned up for their 500th ODI in 2002. Under the current BCCI chief, India's historic encounter came against England, which led to a no-result.
Virender Sehwag
This may come as a surprise for many. Virender Sehwag, who never captained India for a long period, led the national side in their 600th ODI match in 2005. This came versus Sri Lanka, where India emerged on top.
MS Dhoni
India had entered the MS Dhoni-era when they played their 700th ODI. Under Dhoni, India beat Australia in their historic appearance in the shorter format. The match was held in India in 2008.
Dhoni at the helm in India's 800th ODI appearance
Dhoni was at the helm in India's 800th ODI appearance. However this time around, India lost their landmark outing in ODIs, against Australia in 2012.
MSD-led India emerge on top in 900th ODI
MSD's Team India emerged on top in 900th ODI, which came in the home series versus Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in late 2016. India won the game without dropping much sweat in Dharamshala, by 7 wickets.
For the unversed, back then the Dhoni-led India also became the first team in history to play 900 ODIs.
Rohit Sharma set to join elite list of Indian captains
Rohit Sharma is now set to join elite list of Indian captains to have led the Men in Blue during historic ODI appearances. Under Rohit, India is gearing up for their 1000th outing in the 50-over format when they take on West Indies in the three-match series opener, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday (February 6).
Rohit, who has taken over from Virat Kohli, couldn't have asked for a better way of starting his captaincy era in the limited-overs format by leading the two-time ODI champions in their 1000th match.