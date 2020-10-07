India showcases Rafale power on Air Force Day dress rehearsal

Get WION News app for latest news
Ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal complete with Rafale & Sukhoi Su-30MKI on display at Hindon Air Force station.
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel stand next to a IAF Rafale fighter jet during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rafale fighter jet flies during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.
An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies past carrying a container during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force in Ghaziabad.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) paratrooper from the skydiving team Akash Ganga prepares to land during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade.
Advance light helicopters (ALH) from the Indian Air Force's Sarang acrobatic team performs during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station.
Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters fly during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base.
IAF acrobatic team Surya Kiran performs during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad
IAF paratrooper from the skydiving team Akash Ganga glides during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force in Ghaziabad.
IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI flies during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.
Sukhoi Su-30MKI perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.