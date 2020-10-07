India showcases Rafale power on Air Force Day dress rehearsal

Ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal complete with Rafale & Sukhoi Su-30MKI on display at Hindon Air Force station.

Rafale fighter jet on display

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel stand next to a IAF Rafale fighter jet during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.

(Photograph:AFP)

Rafale fighter jet at Air Force Day rehearsal

Rafale fighter jet flies during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.

(Photograph:AFP)

Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter

An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies past carrying a container during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force in Ghaziabad.

(Photograph:AFP)

Skydiving team Akash Ganga

An Indian Air Force (IAF) paratrooper from the skydiving team Akash Ganga prepares to land during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade.

(Photograph:AFP)

Indian Air Force Sarang acrobatic team

Advance light helicopters (ALH) from the Indian Air Force's Sarang acrobatic team performs during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station.

(Photograph:AFP)

Helicopters fire away

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters fly during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base.

(Photograph:AFP)

Surya Kiran aircraft

IAF acrobatic team Surya Kiran performs during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad 

(Photograph:AFP)

Akash Ganga

IAF paratrooper from the skydiving team Akash Ganga glides during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force in Ghaziabad.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sukhoi Su-30MKI

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI flies during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sukhoi Su-30MKI performs during full dress rehearsal

Sukhoi Su-30MKI perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.

(Photograph:AFP)

