India showcases Rafale power on Air Force Day dress rehearsal

Ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal complete with Rafale & Sukhoi Su-30MKI on display at Hindon Air Force station.

Rafale fighter jet on display

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel stand next to a IAF Rafale fighter jet during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.

(Photograph:AFP)