/India set to sign deal to produce Rafale’s deadly ‘HAMMER’ missiles? 70 km range, all-weather multi-target strike power & more

The growing significance of HAMMER was reflected during India’s Operation Sindoor, when the weapon system was operationally deployed. HAMMER’s modular architecture allows the munition to be adapted for different operational roles. The weapon provides extended stand-off range, enabling aircraft to strike targets from safer distances while maintaining precision. Depending on the variant, the weapon can strike targets at distances of up to 70 kilometres. According to Safran, it has delivered 99 per cent successful strikes in combat.