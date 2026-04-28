/India’s three-stage nuclear power programme: What is thorium and how it could shape the country’s energy future

India’s nuclear programme is at a decisive stage as it advances its long-term strategy built around a three-stage fuel cycle designed to maximise limited uranium resources and unlock its vast thorium potential. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), India has achieved a key milestone with the commissioning of the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, marking the transition into the second stage of its nuclear roadmap. Developed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and built by BHAVINI, the reactor achieved first criticality on April 6, 2026.